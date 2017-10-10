Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center achieves highest certification

FARMINGTON - National Consortium of Breast Centers is proud to recognize the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center as a Certified Quality Breast Center of Excellence (clinical) in the National Quality Measures for Breast Centers Program. This is the organization’s highest certification level and represents a commitment by this breast center to provide the highest level of quality breast health care to patients in its community.

To become certified the WBCC submitted clinical data over two consecutive six-month reporting periods. The program measures the performance of more than 22 National Quality Indicators of data, such as timeliness of care from screening mammograms to diagnostic mammograms, surgical timeliness of care from time between needle biopsy and initial breast surgery, and time between initial breast cancer surgery and pathology results, among others.

“Measuring and comparing quality performance is essential in assessing patient care, and staff must be familiar with existing standards of care,” said Dr. Eric Gunther, surgeon and lead physician at the Martha B. Breast Care Center. “Franklin Memorial Hospital and the dedicated staff at the breast center have taken another major step to ensure they provide the best possible quality care to breast patients in our community.”

According to the NCBC, the management of breast diseases requires the interaction of multiple specialists in multiple departments. These include, but are not limited to surgery, medical oncology, radiology, pathology, physical therapy, and nursing. The idea of a breast center is to organize these services into a coordinated, integrated approach for the benefit of the patient.

The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center offers timely access to state-of-the-art screening, diagnostic, and definitive surgical care. A comprehensive line of support services is offered that include: digital mammography, breast ultrasound, physical therapy including lymphedema treatment, post-operative care support, wig and prosthesis referrals, and dexa bone density scans.

The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center is a program of Franklin Memorial Hospital with two convenient locations: in Farmington at the Franklin Health Medical Arts Center and in Livermore Falls at the Androscoggin Valley Medical Arts Center. For mammography appointments at either location call 779-2375.