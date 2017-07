WILTON - On June 27, Wilton Masonic Lodge #156 awarded Wor. Terry Brann, with a 50-year medal. The award was made by District Deputy Grand Master Michael Pratt, 15th Masonic District, and Right Worshipful Clinton Coolidge, Sr., Master of Wilton #156.

