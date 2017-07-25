Matthew Foster earns national certification for parks and recreation

FARMINGTON – Matthew L. Foster was recently certified as a Certified Park and Recreation Professional by the National Certification Board and the National Recreation and Park Association.

The CPRP certification is granted to individuals employed in the recreation, park resources and leisure services professions who meet the eligibility requirements—including a combination of higher education and/or work experience—and who successfully complete the national CPRP examination. The examination tests knowledge in all aspects of general administration, programming and operations management for parks and recreation. CPRP certifications are valid for a period of two years, and professionals who wish to re-apply are required to complete a professional continuing education unit requirements or equivalent academic course work.

Individuals certified as CPRPs meet high standards of education, expertise and experience established in the field for park and recreation professionals, and many agencies recommend or require CPRP certification when hiring for professional positions.

Foster graduated from the University of Maine at Orono with a degree in Parks, Recreation and Tourism. He worked for the Wood County Parks Department in the State of Wisconsin before becoming the Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Farmington, where he took over the responsibilities as Director when 36-year veteran Steve Shible retired.

“Matthew is an energetic and innovative Parks and Recreation Director. I am very pleased that he has taken the initiative to expand his knowledge and achieve this certification, which is held by only about 28 individuals in Maine,” said Farmington Town Manager Richard Davis.

The CPRP program is offered by the National Certification Board in coordination with NRPA and the CPRP Certification Committee.

“The Farmington Recreation Department provides leisure services, opportunities and facilities for residents of our Town and surrounding communities," said Foster. "We maintain noteworthy landmarks such as Hippach Field, the Farmington Community Center and Meetinghouse Park to name a few. It is with great pride that we claim to have had a significant impact on the lives and well-being of generations of local children and adults."