McGregor’s Pub in historic Herbert Grand Hotel opening Dec. 9

KINGFIELD - On Dec. 9 the Herbert Grand Hotel, located at 246 Main Street in Kingfield, will open McGregor’s Pub. In doing so, the century old family owned and operated hotel creates another destination for locals and tourists. The Dec. 9 celebration features the musical talents of Celtic duo Stanley and Grimm from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

McGregor’s Pub at the Herbert Grand Hotel embodies the independent Maine spirit and supports the local economy and small business ecosystem. Notably, our menu is sourced from local farms and purchased through local, rather than national, distributors. Similarly, many of our beers, wines and spirits are grown, produced and bottled in Maine. The bar’s construction used local labor and materials were purchased from the local family hardware store. Our hours of operation are Friday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. We can be reached at (207) 265-2000 for more information.

The Herbert Grand Hotel features 26 guest rooms, plus rentable conference space. Renovations of all guest rooms were completed in 2016 using the skills of local craftsmen and workers and materials sourced from our local family-owned hardware store. 2018 marks the Herbert Grand Hotel’s centennial anniversary and a series of parties and special events are in the works. Furthermore, the Herbert Grand Hotel is expected to receive placement on the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.