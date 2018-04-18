Middle schoolers learn tricks of the trade

FARMINGTON - Kevin Frost of Frost Detailing in Farmington came to talk to Mt. Blue Middle School alternative education classes recently. The students have been operating a car detailing business for three years and were eager to learn more tricks of the trade. In addition to detailing staff members’ cars inside and out, they are also responsible for inventory, advertising, and money in/money out.

“Kevin really related to the kids,” commented Kim Fast, alternative education teacher at the middle school. “He was in this program many years ago and knows from first-hand experience that kids learn in different ways.”

The students also learned about environmentally-friendly cleaning products, and Frost also stressed the importance to giving back to community.

Students in Alternative Education are required to pass the same standards as all other 8th grade students and may show their understanding in “alternate” ways.