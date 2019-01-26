Mission at the Eastward announces 2019’s Board of Directors

FARMINGTON - Mission at the Eastward, a nonprofit, known in the community for the last 60 years, has announced this year’s board of directors. These are all new members of a new board, with Mission at the Eastward reinventing itself while continuing its most well-known ministries.

The list of board members is: Ms. Alison Hagerstrom (chair), Ms. Mindy Cousineau (vice chair), Ms. Maria James, Ms. Emily Chaney, Ms. Cindy Harnden, Rev. Max Olmstead, and Mr. Ed Jesteadt. The Executive Director is Rev. Thea Kornelius and the Administrative Director Ms. Jessica Richard.

“I am extremely excited about this new board, the energy around the table, the skills represented and how this will move us into the future. There are new ideas and ways to grow and expand to respond to the needs in the community, with the board now also having connections in the community”, says Thea Kornelius, Executive Director.

Mission at the Eastward has been involved in the community for about 60 years, in the form of Camp at the Eastward, and also as the MATE Housing Ministry formerly known as North Parish Housing Ministry, repairing houses in the community by using volunteers from the Northeast. It started as a group of churches around Franklin, Somerset and Androscoggin counties. MATE is now changing into a community oriented non-profit, with a focus on serving the needs of the community through its existing, but also new and innovative ministries.

We will continue the housing ministry in Franklin and Somerset counties, and in 2019 will extend into Androscoggin County. The housing applications will be available by the end of January. Contact MATE at rev.thea.mate@gmail.com.

We will also have summer camp for kids during the month of July at Camp at the Eastward in Starks ME with applications available by reaching out to Jess Richard at cate.mate.me@gmail.com. While we are working on expanding and improving these ministries, we are starting to think how to innovate into new areas that will serve the most needs in our community.

We continue to ask for your support through donations and volunteering to assist making our community better.