Mission at the Eastward awarded affordable Housing Challenge grant

FARMINGTON — Non-profit organization Mission at the Eastward has received a $30,000 Affordable

Housing Challenge Grant from the LEAP Explosion Fund which United Way of the Tri-Valley Area administers. Funding will allow for the completion of renovations to the McCleary house which is next door to the Fairbanks Union Church in Farmington. The McCleary House will then provide transitional housing for families, individuals, and for at- risk youth. In addition, MATE, which has been working with volunteers from all over the country, will also be able to offer groups with tremendous gifts and skills to share a way to serve those in need by receiving either a low-cost or no-cost housing for their service trip. This will hopefully bring even more capacity to the area to fix low-income homes in

need of repair. Mission at the Eastward was established in 1954 and is proud of its continuing efforts to

“reach the last house on the last road.”

The Affordable Housing Challenge was established in response to the unprecedented difficulty of finding emergency and long-term housing for those affected by the explosion of the LEAP, Inc. building in Farmington. A committee comprised of community members reviewed proposals.

