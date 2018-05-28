MPA endorses Jan Collins

WILTON – Jan Collins, Democratic candidate for State Senate in District 17, has been endorsed by the Maine People’s Alliance, a statewide grassroots organization that advocates for economic, environmental, political, racial and social justice for all Maine people.

In making the endorsement, the MPA Campaign Vote Board noted that they supported Ms Collins “because of her strong commitment to progressive values.”

The MPA support came after a thorough interview process conducted by MPA activists from the local area. Ms Collins is one of only six legislative primary candidates who have earned the MPA endorsement.

She is running for State Senate in a district that includes all of Franklin County as well as Belgrade, Fayette, Vienna and Mount Vernon in Kennebec County. Among her legislative priorities are full funding of education, Maine Care expansion, environmental protection and “restoring transparency and civility to government.”

“At a time when Republican legislators are refusing to do their jobs at all and when far too many lawmakers want to roll back progressive changes passed by voters through referendum, it’s important that we elect leaders who will truly represent the people they serve,” said MPA Executive Director Jesse Graham.

Each of these endorsed candidates,” he continued, “has shown they will work hard and stand strong on issues like addressing climate change, expanding access to health care, helping seniors and Mainers with disabilities stay in their homes, raising wages and guaranteeing access to paid time off for every Maine worker.”

“I am proud to have earned the support of the Maine People’s Alliance,” Collins said. “It is another indication of the issues that are important to me not only in this campaign but in the way I live my life, as well,” she concluded.