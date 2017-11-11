MSAD 52 Adult Education celebrates new CNAs

TURNER - MSAD 52 Adult Education workforce training program celebrated the graduation of five Certified Nursing Assistants recently at Marshwood Center, a Genesis Healthcare facility in Lewiston. MSAD 52 is pleased to announce that prior to graduation four students have already accepted positions and will be working in local healthcare facilities.

The ceremonies included conferring of completion certificates, the pinning ceremony and awards for Valedictorian to Loise Lageuex for highest class scores, and the Nightingale award to Hannah Plummer; selected by a class secret ballot as the person students would most like to have care for their family and friends.

The CNA work force training course is a challenging program in the medical field; candidates are required to be hardworking , reliable, dedicated, compassionate and show an interest in health care and human service work. CNA careers are also a stepping stone to other advanced avenues of health care.

If you are interested in learning more about this life-changing opportunity, our next class is scheduled to begin early 2018, please call 225-1010 for more information and an application.