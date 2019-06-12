MSAD 52 Adult Education graduates 20 students

TURNER - MSAD 52 Adult Education celebrated the graduation of 20 students on May 31, in a ceremony at Leavitt Area High School. Adult learners completed either the High School Equivalency Tests (HiSET, formerly GED) or the MSAD 52 district diploma during the 2018-19 academic year.

Director Razell Ward led the celebration, followed by opening remarks from graduate Spencer Roy. The commencement address was given by Congressman Jared Golden speaking on the lessons he learned in life. He said "always be open to new opportunities" and to "Never let fear stop you."

Diplomas were presented by Ward and the Assistant Superintendent, Theresa Gillis, with a special congratulatory handshake by Congressman Golden to each graduate.

Student speaker Casey Fitzpatrick also spoke about her journey to the commencement stage and advised students to "find the lesson in every day."

Special recognition was paid to Justin Beaulieu, Casey Fitzpatrick, Nicholas Lahey, Emma Levesque, Jonathan Gordon, Spencer Roy, Isaac Tardif, Ayden Warren and Karis Wentzel who were inducted into the National Adult Education Honor Society.

The Central Maine Community College Courage to Grow award was presented to Emma Levesque.

Students Karis Wentzel and Brendan Gilbert were awarded HiSET honors with scores in the top 10 percent of possible high scores.

Six students also completed and awarded the WorkReady certification credential, a certification that students must successfully complete seven employability standards and demonstrates the skills most valued by employers.

MSAD 52 Adult Education provides opportunities for adult learners to complete a traditional high school diploma, earn a HiSET, prepare for college, train for careers, and develop skills and interests in a variety of personal enrichment classes.

For more information about MSAD 52 academic and enrichment classes, visit www.msad52.maineadulted.org or call 207-225-1010.