Mt. Blue FBLA group gives back to community at Christmas

FARMINGTON - On Dec. 21 the Mt. Blue Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America with the help of the Franklin County Children’s Task Force took part in spreading a bit of holiday cheer by delivering boxes of needed items, toys and vouchers for groceries to a struggling Franklin County family.

Renee Whitley, Executive Director of FCCTF was contacted in early Dec. by Mt. Blue FBLA leader Regina Savage who was looking for a family that could use some extra support. The FCCTF works with many families that struggle during the holidays, however Whitley knew of one special family that had seen more than their share of rough times recently.

FCCTF and the FBLA group worked together to identify clothing sizes, needs and a few special items for each member of the family and kept in close contact during the three weeks following the initial conversation. FBLA also enlisted the student council members at Mt. Blue and the FCCTF’s Maine Families home visiting program to help with delivering the goods.

The FBLA students; Rena Voter, President; Elenor DeCarolis, Vice President; Annaset Jackson, Secretary; Talazen Smith, Historian/Reporter; Jacelyn Daggett, Treasurer; Charlie Eng; Lydia Doyle; Madison Lehigh; Colbey Goozey were joined by members of the student council to wrap and tag all of the items before delivery.

“Because of the generosity of some great kids and a fantastic FBLA leader this family enjoyed a stress free holiday season,” stated Whitley.