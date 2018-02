AUGUSTA – Kole Coufin, a 7th grade student from Mt. Blue Middle School in Farmington, served as an honorary page in the Maine Senate on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Kole was accompanied by his grandparents, Billings and Janey Hannaford of Farmington. During the visit, they met with their legislators, Senator Tom Saviello (R-Franklin) and Representative Russell Black (R-Wilton).