Mt. Blue senior receives Principal’s Award

FARMINGTON - Kayla White, a senior at Mt. Blue High School, has been selected to receive the 2018 Principal's Award, Principal Monique Poulin announced last week. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals' Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior's academic achievement and citizenship.

Kayla is won the award due to her dedication to her studies, her leadership and her involvement in extra-curricular offerings and opportunities at Mt. Blue High School. Kayla challenged herself with honors and Advanced Placement courses and currently holds the top ranking in her class. She has been a cross-country runner and a Nordic skier throughout her high school career and was one of the captains of her ski team this past winter season. She is also involved in other leadership roles in our school, holding positions as a class officer and a Student Council member during her tenure at MBHS. In addition, she is the current president of the National Honor Society and leads its members in volunteer opportunities throughout the year. In addition to her academic, athletic and leadership roles, Kayla is a musician who participates in the Franklin County Fiddlers and is a member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society. She is a wonderful representative of MBHS, and we are all pleased to recognize Kayla as the well-deserving recipient of the 2018 MPA Principal’s Award.

Kayla White, Monique Poulin, and other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at the Spectacular Event Center in Bangor on Saturday, April 7 at 12:30 p.m.

The Honors Luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler. Mr. McGowan and Mr. Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the Association. An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

The Principal's Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine's school administrators.