Mt. Blue senior receives Service Above Self award

FARMINGTON - A senior at Mt. Blue High School was recently presented with a Service Above Self award as well as a $100 donation towards her collection for the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital.

Ashley Wiles of Farmington gathered the donations by selling her hand-tied fishing flies at the Farmington Fair two weeks ago. She chose to do the project in honor of her uncle Kurt Allan Rosell who passed away from cancer in March.

Wiles became interested in fly fishing when she was in middle school. She began watching Youtube videos on how to tie your own flies and got a little kit. Soon, she was getting more equipment for Christmas. Things took off from there.