Mt. Blue’s FBLA receives awards at state competition
FARMINGTON - On March 20 and 21, the Mt. Blue Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America attended the State Leadership Conference in Portland. At the conference, students participated in multiple business competitions, workshops, and sessions. In addition, students also had the opportunity to hear Travis Mills speak.
The FBLA State Service Project this year focused on raising money for the Travis Mills Foundation. The FBLA chapters in the state of Maine raised over $3,100 to donate to the foundation.
The following students from Mt. Blue High School FBLA received medals and certificates for their placement in the competitions:
Chapter Activity Display
Lexi Daggett, third place
Accounting I
Whitney Levesque, third place
Business Calculations
Miles Pelletier, third place
Business Law
Miles Pelletier, second place
Economics
Miles Pelletier, third place
Entrepreneurship Case Study (Team)
Whitney Levesque, Darby Sabin, Miles Pelletier first place
Insurance and Risk Management
Whitney Levesque, second place
Introduction to Business
Rena Voter, first place
Management Decision Making (Team)
Darby Sabin and Miles Pelletier third place and a $1,000 scholarship
Organizational Leadership
Darby Sabin, third place
Miles Pelletier, second place
Securities and Investments
Miles Pelletier, third place
