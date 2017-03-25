Mt. Blue’s FBLA receives awards at state competition

FARMINGTON - On March 20 and 21, the Mt. Blue Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America attended the State Leadership Conference in Portland. At the conference, students participated in multiple business competitions, workshops, and sessions. In addition, students also had the opportunity to hear Travis Mills speak.

The FBLA State Service Project this year focused on raising money for the Travis Mills Foundation. The FBLA chapters in the state of Maine raised over $3,100 to donate to the foundation.

The following students from Mt. Blue High School FBLA received medals and certificates for their placement in the competitions:

Chapter Activity Display

Lexi Daggett, third place

Accounting I

Whitney Levesque, third place

Business Calculations

Miles Pelletier, third place

Business Law

Miles Pelletier, second place

Economics

Miles Pelletier, third place

Entrepreneurship Case Study (Team)

Whitney Levesque, Darby Sabin, Miles Pelletier first place

Insurance and Risk Management

Whitney Levesque, second place

Introduction to Business

Rena Voter, first place

Management Decision Making (Team)

Darby Sabin and Miles Pelletier third place and a $1,000 scholarship

Organizational Leadership

Darby Sabin, third place

Miles Pelletier, second place

Securities and Investments

Miles Pelletier, third place