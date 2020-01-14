‘MTA Database Fundamentals’ certification course offered at CMCC

AUBURN - The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer a MTA Database Fundamentals certification course on Fridays starting Feb. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until March 20.

Do you work with or want to work with databases? Would you or coworkers benefit from understanding what is behind the scenes of the database world? If so, this course may be for you. We will gain knowledge of core database concepts, learn how to create database objects and manipulate data, understand data storage and explore how to administer a database. Exposure to database concepts is helpful to those who work with data in an IT world, or who want to enter the world of IT.

Additional study time beyond the class will likely be necessary to ensure passing the associated 98-364 Microsoft Technical Associate exam, which results in a MTA Certification. The certification test for this course can be scheduled and proctored through the CMCC Testing Center. Upon successful completion of a MTA certification exam, CMCC students may receive prior learning assessment credit. The cost of the class is $1,000 and includes all instructional materials.

For more information or to register, please contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment. The registration deadline is Feb. 14.