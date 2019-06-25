MTA Python programming course offered at CMCC

AUBURN - The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College is offering a certification course on MTA Python Programming that will meet on Fridays, July 12 to Aug. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m..

Python is among the most cited languages in programming skills wanted by employers. In this course, you will learn how to write, document, and debug programs using the Python language. With additional preparation and practice, students can take the MTA 98-381 exam to earn a badge and a Microsoft Technology Associate certification.

Cost to attend is $1,000 and includes all instructional materials. Deadline for registration is July 5. For more information or to register, please contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment.