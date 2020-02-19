‘MTA Windows Server Admin Fundamentals’ certification course offered at CMCC

AUBURN - The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer a MTA Windows Server Admin Fundamentals certification course on Mondays, starting March 30, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and going until May 11.

Are you seeing job ads requiring some knowledge or experience with Microsoft Windows Server Technology, but have little or none? This introductory course provides a look at: server installation, server roles, Active Directory, server storage, performance management and server maintenance. Suitable for those who need just the bare minimum, or for those wanting a solid foundation for further work with Microsoft Server.

Additional study time beyond the class will likely be necessary to ensure passing the associated 98-365 Microsoft Technical Associate exam, which results in a MTA Certification. The certification test for this course can be scheduled and proctored through the CMCC Testing Center. Upon successful completion of a MTA certification exam, CMCC students may receive prior learning assessment credit. The cost of the class is $1,000 and includes all instructional materials.

For more information or to register, please contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment. Registration deadline is March 23.