Nancy Marshall shares expertise with UMF students

FARMINGTON - On March 17, Nancy Marshall, CEO of Nancy Marshall Communications, spoke to Professor Frank Engert's Social Media Marketing class (BUS 326) and Principles of Marketing class (BUS 220) at the University of Maine Farmington campus.

"I enjoy sharing my passion for public relations and marketing with students in universities and colleges because I have found a profession that suits my personality and skill set perfectly and I hope that they, too, can find something that engages all of their unique skills and abilities in their careers for a lifetime," Marshall said. "I usually learn as much from talking to students as they learn from me."

In the social media marketing class, Marshall spoke extensively about using LinkedIn to establish and broaden one's professional network on social media. As The PR Maven, Marshall advised students to manage their online reputation as prospective employers and other important connections in their network would someday be checking their social media profiles to assess their ability to manage their own reputations.

"When it comes to the notion of personal branding, Nancy Marshall discussed the importance of creating an authentic representation of yourself on your social media platforms," said Klara-Sophia Hill UMF '18. "Not only has the creation of social media made it possible to connect with a broader audience but it also allows for an increase in networking connections, which can result in incredible opportunities."

Marshall is certified as a Keynoter from the Reach Personal Branding organization in New York City, founded by William Arruda, who is considered the father of personal branding. Marshall is also a Reach-Certified Personal Branding Strategist and Social Branding Strategist. With the knowledge Marshall has gained in Reach's programs, she has built a reputation as a thought leader and go-to resource who delivers real results in boosting clients' careers and increasing their happiness.

In Principles of Marketing, Marshall discussed the evolution of her career and described the process of creating a strategic marketing communications plan, which Marshall has trademarked as The Marshall Plan® at her Augusta agency, Nancy Marshall Communications. The process of creating the plan involves setting strategic goals; defining strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats; analyzing the competition; writing a brand manifesto; and creating a message map. She showed the employee videos on her agency's website at marshallpr.com so the students would get a feel for the type of employees who work at her agency.