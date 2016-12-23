Natasha Foster appointed FMH staff nurse and childbirth educator

FARMINGTON - Natasha Foster, RN, BSN, CBE, has been appointed staff nurse on the Maternal/Child Health Unit at Franklin Memorial Hospital and will additionally teach the organization’s childbirth education classes for expectant parents.

Foster received her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2007 from Husson University. She has nine years of extensive nursing experience. Most recently Foster had held a similar position at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan for six years.

According to Foster, the childbirth education classes take place for three evenings, and will give participants a better understanding of the labor process and will provide tools to cope with discomfort. Participants are recommended to start classes at about 30 weeks gestation and are encouraged to share their hopes, fears, and questions with other soon-to-be parents.

The next round of childbirth education classes will take place on Jan. 3, 10, and 17, from 6-8:30 p.m. in the FMH Bass Room. To register contact Cyndi Corey at 557-4459.