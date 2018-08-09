National Thrift Shop Day bringing lower prices to local thrift stores

FARMINGTON - Friday, Aug 17 is National Thrift Shop Day. It’s a perfect time to shop for the back to school needs and other end of summer needs. National Thrift Shop Day is observed across the United States.

Saving money is on the minds of everyone these days and shopping at thrift stores is becoming more and more popular. Clothing, furniture and household goods are great finds among the other hidden treasures within the walls of thrift shops across the country. To some, shopping at a thrift store isn’t even about the price (that’s just a bonus) but instead, it’s about the adventure of finding vintage, antique and other unique items.

Thrift shops are now very trendy because of the cost savings, environmental impact concerns and unique finds. All citizens are realizing the benefits of shopping for reused products. 4 in 5 people now shop at Thrift stores before paying full price at other stores.

Second-hand shopping has become one of the first stops for people looking to spruce up their wardrobe while saving money. Savvy shoppers can find those brand names and designer pieces or just a cute “wear one time” top for the special gathering at incredibly reduced prices at our local thrift stores.

Touch of Class is proud to share in this celebration offering special racks priced at 75 percent off on Friday, Aug. 17. Going into any of the Touch of Class shops will be a unique experience because of the many items that change daily. The shops also take pride in the boutique style and fashionable store displays.

Help celebrate National Thrift Shop Day and stop by one of the Touch of Class stores on Aug. 17. Re-use, recycle while experiencing cost savings and that unique find.