Nature preschool open enrollment

NEW SHARON - Muddy Boots Nature Preschool will be open for a summer session starting July 9 through August 17.

There are five immediate openings for children aged 2-5 and two openings for siblings age 5-7.

Our classroom yurt will be built in July. We will be gardening, raising baby chicks, and exploring in nature. We are also excited to offer healthy meals with fresh veggies from Rustic Roots Farm in Farmington.

Contact Amanda Ripa to schedule your interview and reserve your child's spot for the summer session!

muddybootsnaturepreschool@gmail.com or 207-649-0689