New agents, Alicia Hart and Noah Miller join Allied Realty

WILTON - Two new agents, Alicia Hart and Noah Miller have joined The Results Team at Allied Realty.

Alicia Hart:

"As a native Maine resident, I understand the pleasures and the challenges of living, working, and playing in our glorious state. The experience that I’ve had in life, through working in retail, quality control, management, bookkeeping, insurance, tax preparation and audits, has taught me that it's important to have reliable people you can trust.

"In raising a growing family there is the realization that there are needs and desires that create circumstances of change. The changes may be small or large. It may be to buy or sell a home, get another place to vacation, to start or expand a business, or it might be all three.

"Whatever the needs of your family or business, please let me help find what you are looking for," Hart said. She can be reached at Allied Realty at 207-778-9999, on her cell phone at 207-860- 0032, or by email at ahart@alliedrealty.net.

Noah Miller:

￼"Formerly a cabinet builder and installer at Maine Custom Kitchens, and head

￼machinist and machine operator at Brookside Architectural Millworks, I have come out ￼of these with a greater attention to detail.

"I decided to get into Real Estate when I fell into poor health due to Lyme disease, and became unable to keep up with the physical demands of woodworking. I also have experience in property management and other real estate, so the listing and selling aspect intrigued me.

￼I was homeschooled, and have always possessed a deep hunger for knowledge which ￼has led me to pick up many hobbies, though my favorite by far is music. I play several ￼instruments, have written a few songs, and built several instruments. ￼My goal heading into this business, is to be a help to people, and see them be happy ￼and successful in life!"

Allied Realty is located at 915 US Route 2 E in Wilton.