New director named to Franklin Savings Bank board

FARMINGTON - Robert L. Berry III has been named to the Franklin Savings Bank Board of Directors.

He fills a vacancy left when Michael Luciano of Jay retired this summer.

Berry is the owner, CEO and principal engineer of Main-Land Development Consultants, Inc., in Livermore Falls. He has been with the 45-year-old land use planning firm since 2004. Prior to that, he was a civil engineer at Harriman Associates in Auburn and lead mapping technician at J.W. Sewall Company in Old Town.

In 2014, Berry joined the Franklin Savings Bank Board of Corporators, which serves as representatives of depositors at the bank’s Annual Meeting.

Berry earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering at the University of Maine at Orono. He grew up in Embden and graduated from Carrabec High School.

As a small business owner, Berry typifies many of Franklin Savings Bank’s customers. “He brings to the Board his knowledge of local and state-wide economic activity as well as his keen interest in corporate culture, core values and employee engagement,” said Tim Thompson, President and CEO of Franklin Savings Bank.

“When I was asked to join Franklin Savings Bank’s board of directions, I was pleased and honored to accept without hesitation because there is no other bank more dedicated to their customers and community. Franklin Savings Bank cares deeply. I want to help and will do my best to uphold the high standards set before me,” said Berry. “I cannot adequately replace Mike Luciano on this board, but he’s set a great example that I’ll do my best to follow.”

Thompson also lauded his active involvement in the Franklin County community, both personally and through his business.

Berry is a member and past chair of the Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce Executive Board; founder and former organizer of the Spruce Mountain Sled-In and Winter Festival; vice chair of the Greater Franklin Development Corp. Board of Directors; member of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and founder of the Tri-Chamber Committee; member of the Mt. Blue TV Board of Directors; member of the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce; and member of the Bethel Area Business Association.

Professionally, he is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and teaches seminars on erosion and sediment control, map and drawing basics, leadership principles, project management, and practical finances for small businesses.

Berry lives with his wife Lisa and three sons in Jay.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 which serves Maine’s western, central and Down East regions of Maine from eight locations.