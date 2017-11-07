New location for Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services

FARMINGTON - Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services - historically known in Franklin County as SAVES - moved their agency’s location on Oct. 31 to the bottom floor of the old Ingalls School building at 144 High Street. The agency’s new location is one street over from their previous spot on Main Street, so clients, community members, and community partners will not have to travel further. The new office remains within walking distance for students of the University of Maine at Farmington.

The decision to move was based on the opportunity to better meet the needs of the individuals served at Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services. There will be more room for staff and the growth of the Children’s Advocacy Center, and the space is handicap accessible.

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services would like to acknowledge and thank everyone at the Old South Church, the site of their former office space. They shared space at the beautiful Holman House and were very accommodating, gracious and helpful over the past 9 years.

Services at Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services will continue without disruption and their local phone number remains the same at (207) 778-9522. An Open House for community members and community partners will be planned in the near future.

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services works to prevent and eliminate sexual violence, and to promote healing and empowerment for people of all genders and ages who are affected by rape, sexual assault, child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, stalking and sexual harassment. Please visit our website at www.sapars.org and find us on social media by searching the URL/user name: SAPARSmaine. The statewide, toll free, 24-hour Helpline is 1-800-871-7741.