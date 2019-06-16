New member joins Allied Realty

WILTON - Nancy Guay recently joined the Results Team of Allied Realty.

"I am proud to be part of Allied Realty as a sales agent. My number one goal is customer satisfaction and I look forward to the opportunity to work with you. After working for many years in education and customer service, I am ready to deliver a high-quality experience during your process of buying or selling property. I am eager to help in any way I can," Guay said. "Being a Maine native gives me first-hand knowledge of the area to assist you in finding the perfect property that fits your wish list, needs and lifestyle. I was raised in the Moosehead Lake Region, and I have lived in the Lewiston-Auburn area. I recently moved to the Farmington area with my family and absolutely love living full time in beautiful the western mountains of Maine. In my spare time I enjoy being with my family, four wheeling, kayaking and exploring the woods. My favorite view in Maine is watching the sunrise over Flagstaff Lake."

Nancy can be reached at Allied Realty's Wilton office at 207-778-9999, or her cell 207-272-9978, or by email at nguay@alliedrealty.net.