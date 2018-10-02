New orthodontist welcomed to Farmington-area practice

FARMINGTON - Dr. Katherine Heer is pleased to welcome Dr. TJ Bauer of Androscoggin Orthodontics to her Farmington Dental Office, located at 104 Corn Shop Lane.

Bauer is a board certified orthodontist with an existing office in Auburn. He will see current and new patients in Farmington one day a month, making it easier for Franklin County residents to access this type of treatment without having to travel such a distance.

Bauer helps children and adults create beautiful healthy smiles through the use of state of the art orthodontics.