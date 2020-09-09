New physical therapist joins Allied Physical Therapy

FARMINGTON - Steve Noorda DPT, has joined the practice of Allied Physical Therapy as its newest physical therapist.

Noorda was raised in Utah and received his Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Subsequently, he worked at a PT clinic in Columbus, Ohio.

"When my wife and I learned of the opening at Allied PT, we jumped on it," Noorda said. "Our plan was to move to the Northeast, and what a better place than an established clinic in Maine."

Physical therapists are licensed health care professionals who treat individuals of all ages with health-related conditions that limit their ability to move and perform functional activities in their daily lives. They help patients reduce pain and improve or restore mobility, often avoiding surgery and reducing the need for long-term use of prescription medications. Physical therapists teach patients how to manage their condition and prevent reoccurrence so that they will achieve long-term health benefits.

"I really enjoy working in an outpatient clinic because of the variety of patients you get to work with," Noorda said. "We're all so different in what we enjoy doing and it leads to a range of injuries, surgeries, and pains."

Noorda focuses his assessment and treatment on any activities people want to return to, from lifting a pen to backcountry skiing at a high level.

"Steve and I have been acquainted for several years, and I know he will be a good fit with our clinic," said Justin Longhurst, DPT, ATC. "Steve is smart and clearly sees the bigger picture of a diagnosis when treating patients. Patients have commented that he is a great communicator."

Allied Physical Therapy is located on Middle Street in Farmington and is accepting new patients. This includes sports medicine, post-surgical rehabilitation, and work-related injuries. Occupational Therapy is also available with a Certified Hand Specialist. For more information or appointments, call 778-6469.