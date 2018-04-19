New raffle items at Farmington Public Library

FARMINGTON - The works of over a dozen quilters from Arts Quilts Maine are on display at the Library through mid May. Pieces have been donated for a raffle held by the library in mid May. Raffle tickets are $1 each or $5 for ten. Winners will be notified by mail.

Art Quilts Maine supports members in their exploration of contemporary quilt art, inspires creativity and individuality, and promotes the understanding, appreciation and recognition of contemporary quilters in the state of Maine.

These goals are accomplished by the sharing of member resources, demonstrations and other related activities such as workshops and exhibits.