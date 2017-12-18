New Sugarloaf Express Bus offering transportation from Farmington to Sugarloaf

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Western Maine Transportation, in cooperation with Sugarloaf and the Town of Carrabassett Valley, is pleased to announce 7-day-a-week seasonal Sugarloaf Express bus service from Farmington to Sugarloaf, beginning Saturday, Dec. 9, running through a date to-be-determined in mid-April, dependent on late-season snow conditions.

This bus is open to the public on a first-come-first-served basis and departs at 6:15 a.m. from Farmington’s Park and Ride next to Rite Aid at the intersection of Routes 2, 4 and 27. The bus makes stops at the Franklin County Superior Court building on Main St., Jack’s Trading Post in Fairbanks, Our Village Market in New Vineyard and the Herbert Grand Hotel in Kingfield, arriving at Sugarloaf’s base lodge at 7:12 a.m. The return trip leaves Sugarloaf at 4:30 p.m., arriving back in Farmington at 5:28 p.m.

“As one of the largest employers in Franklin County, we have team members traveling as much as 50 miles one-way to work at our resort,” said Leah Stevens, Director of Human Resources. “Partnering with the Western Maine Transportation to offer consistent, reliable and low-cost transportation not only benefits our team members, but also encourages visitation to other local businesses.”

Fares, in each direction, are $3.00 between Farmington and Sugarloaf and $2.00 between Kingfield or New Vineyard and Sugarloaf.

More information and a printable schedule are available on the Sugarloaf Explorer website http://sugarloafexplorer.com