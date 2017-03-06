New Ventures Maine offers free career planning class

FARMINGTON - Starting Wednesday, March 15, New Ventures Maine will offer Career Planning, a free five-week class to help them prepare for their next career with a plan that’s right for them.

In this Career Planning class participants will review their skills, interests, and experiences and relate them to occupations. They will identify educational opportunities, research the local job market, and develop a step-by-step plan to achieve their goals.

The Career Planning class is open to people of all ages and incomes. Whether unemployed, underemployed, or considering a career change, this class can help anyone find a better fit.

The class will be held on Wednesday evenings from 5:30-8:00, meeting for four sessions from March 15 – April 19. Classes will take place at the New Ventures Maine office at 108 Perham St. in Farmington. Pre-registration is required, and there is no fee for the training. For more information or to register, contact Janet Smith at New Ventures Maine at 778-2757, email janet.smith@maine.edu.

“We often just look for jobs when we need them and don’t take the time to think about what job would work best for us," said Janet Smith, class facilitator. "This class helps you explore your options, connect with resources, and create a career plan unique to your skills and values."

"This class has given me a lot of confidence to move forward," a participant in one of our previous career classes said. "There was a tremendous amount of information and tips. I am looking forward to pursuing my goals now with a lot more determination and drive."

New Ventures Maine helps people find success in their jobs, businesses and communities through tuition-free classes and workshops, and one-on-one coaching in three areas: Build a Career, Start a Business, and Manage your Money. For more information or a list of state-wide classes, visit www.newventuresmaine.org.