New Vineyard voters voice concern over a rise in budget

NEW VINEYARD - Residents at the annual town meeting Saturday morning raised concern over an eight percent increase in the requested budget, up $36,444 from last year's budget of $473,101.

Much of the added expenditures would cover a proposed $18,278 increase in the town's administration costs, used primarily to increase the wages for the Treasurer/Clerk/Tax Collector, the Deputy Treasurer/Clerk/Tax Collector and the Tax Assessor positions.

The proposed article brought much discussion as residents asked for details of the nearly doubled allotted amount from last year. Selectmen Niilo Silanpaa III pointed out that with the new software being used at the Town Office, there are new services available, but also a substantial amount of work that often can't be done during open business hours.

"There's a lot that goes on that people don't see," he said.

Other residents questioned how the hours of the Tax Assessor position and the Deputy Town Clerk position are being divided up and tracked, considering the roles are filled by the same person.

"With all the extra time these ladies have put in and what they are going to continue putting in, it's peanuts what we are paying for good services," Silanpaa said.

The article to raise and appropriate the Administrative Account by $113,716 was brought to a counted vote and passed.

Article 11 was moved to the floor to discuss changing the Municipal Financial Operating year from a calendar year (Jan. to Dec.) to a fiscal year (July to June). The change would align the town with the RSU 9 calendar and would allow the snowplow and software contracts to fall within the same time span.

"It would make it easier for the town to conduct business," Selectman Jeff Allen said.

After clarifying the details of the change, the article was passed by voters.

The change will take effect beginning July 1 2018, resulting in a half year from Jan. 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018. Selectman Allen noted that one possible solution to the unaccounted for half year would be to hold a special town meeting to budget for those six months and another regular town meeting before the changes take place to budget for the new fiscal year.

"That way we could start fresh in July," he said.

Kicking off the meeting were elections for Town Officers. Fay Adams, who served as selectman for 20 years, did not run for reelection. She was presented with an award of recognition by Senator Tom Saviello for the over 40 years of service to the town, both as selectman and previously as town clerk.

Seth Webber was nominated and voted in as Selectman for a three year term. Reelected as Road Commissioner was Robert Sillanpaa, for a term of one year. Two positions were open on the planning board committee, each for a two year term, nominated and voted in were Hannah Webber and Adrienne Rollo. There were no nominations for the remaining planning board positions, two one year term seats and two alternate member three year term seats.