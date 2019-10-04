Franklin Countys First News

Nicole Emery earns certified Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse credential

Posted by • October 4, 2019 •

Nicole Emery

FARMINGTON - Nicole Emery, RN, CMSRN, a nurse in charge at Franklin Memorial Hospital, recently earned the Certified Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse (credential from the Medical-Surgical Nursing Certification Board. Emery joins a prestigious group of more than 24,000 CMSRNs.

Emery received her nursing degree at Kennebec Valley Community College. After becoming a registered nurse, she started on the hospital’s Medical/Surgical Unit where she has provided patient care for 10 years.

Medical-surgical nursing is a specialty with a distinct body of knowledge, skills, and abilities. CMSRN certification validates that a nurse possesses advanced clinical knowledge and demonstrates that the highest standards of medical-surgical nursing practice have been achieved.

The CMSRN exam is provided by MSNCB and is the only medical-surgical nursing certification test endorsed by the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nursing. The exam is accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification, formerly the ABNS Accreditation Council.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Responses »

  1. Lorelei A Nuttall
    October 4, 2019 • 10:19 am

    Congratulations! Niki, you go girl.

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives