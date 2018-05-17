Nine nominated for Excellence in Nursing Award

FARMINGTON - On May 9 in coordination with national nurses’ week, nursing leaders and peers recognized nine Franklin Memorial Hospital nurses as outstanding, by being nominated for the organization’s seventh annual Excellence in Nursing Award. The award was established to recognize contributions by FMH nurses that support the advancement of nursing.

Nominees included: Pam Carlton, MA, Internal Medicine; Judy Ridley, CNA, Med/Surg; Janine Spiller, CNA, Med/Surg; Tania Dawson, RN, Education; Faith Collins, RN, Emergency Department (ED); Sharon Fournier, RNFA, Orthopedics; Chanda Moody, RN, ICU and ED; Keelin Trask, RN, Maternal and Child Health Unit; and Janine White, RN, Med/Surg.

“These nominated nurses and front line professionals have demonstrated exceptional nursing practice and professionalism while demonstrating our core values of innovation, respect, excellence, ownership, integrity, and patient centered,” said Rebecca Wood, FMH vice president patient care services and chief nursing officer. “The awards we are presenting today recognizes all of these outstanding nurses−not just one−and their outstanding commitment to promoting optimal patient outcomes and a healthy work environment.”

Along with the nominees, Wood also recognized the individuals who took the time to nominate a nurse. They included: Celeste Farrington, Nancy Stefani, Kristin Welch, the Education Department, Billie Jo Senecal, Laura Ward, Tia Robbins, and Beth Giberson.

At the conclusion of the awards ceremony, two nurses were named as the award recipients: Sharon Fournier, RN, and Judy Ridley, CNA.

Medical Assistant Tia Robbins stated in her nomination of Fournier, “When she’s not in the office, she’s in the Operating Room assisting Dr. Noonan and Dr. Blakeman. The endless hours and commitment she has to our patients is admirable. There isn’t a nurse that I believe is more deserving of this award. I could only wish that every office had a bubbly, happy, loving, caring, and hardworking nurse such as Sharon. She is the Mother Hen of our office, and I am so happy to be able to work with her, learn from her, and take care of our patients with her.”

Nancy Stefani, RN, said in her nomination for Certified Nursing Assistant Judy Ridley, “Judy is self-motivated, inspiring, respectful, dependable, caring, thorough in patient care delivery, has a great work ethic and a positive can-do teamwork attitude. She is proactive, yet clearly stays within her scope of her practice at all times. All of these attributes make her an excellent preceptor for CNA new hires. Judy is also a great patient and family advocate.

Dr. Jay Naliboff, who recently retired, was declared honorary nurse for the immeasurable support he gave unselfishly to nursing staff.

Festivities prior to the award presentation included a social hour with refreshments, entertainment by Jon Abell.