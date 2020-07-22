No cost ‘Behavioral Health Professional’ certification course offered at CMCC

AUBURN - Through grant funding provided by Maine Quality Centers, the Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer multiple cohorts of a 100 percent online Behavioral Health Professional certification course starting on Aug. 3 and Aug. 31, 2020. Training includes access to the BHP training modules hosted through Woodfords Family Services; the Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED certification training for infants, children, and adults; and the American Heart Association’s HeartSaver Bloodborne Pathogens certification training.

BHP training and certification is required for direct-care providers working in Children’s Behavioral Health Services, either in the school or home/community setting; in programs receiving MaineCare reimbursement for section 28 RCS, 28 RCS Specialized; and 65 HCT or Day Treatment Services. BHPs work in community-based, in-home, and center-based programs for children with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs. They assist children in developing and maintaining daily living skills necessary to remain healthy, safe, and live a full and productive life.

Participants must be at least 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, and be a Maine resident. There is no cost to take the course and it includes vouchers and instructional materials for all of the components to the training program. At the time of registration, participants also have the ability to select which type of cohort they want to participate in: open enrollment cohort (can apply for a position with any agency across the state) or a cohort working directly with Black Bear Support Services (ability to earn while you learn as an employee of BBSS.

For more information or to register, please contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and will be reviewed until all seats are filled.