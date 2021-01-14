No-cost precision machining training program offered by CMCC

AUBURN - The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College, in partnership with the Maine Quality Center, is offering a no-cost, 100% online, Precision Machining Training Fundamentals program to qualified candidates. Participants who successfully complete the program will have the opportunity to apply to the CMCC Precision Machining Technology Associate Degree program. The program’s anticipated training schedule is February 2021 through July 2021. The deadline to register is January 31, 2021.

This four-course program is designed to provide participants with the basic fundamentals and knowledge needed to be considered for entry-level precision machining employment opportunities. Students will take courses in Shop Math, Blueprint Reading and Sketching, CNC Milling Programming, and CNC Lathe Programming. Sim software will be utilized for the CNC Milling and CNC Lathe programming classes. Prior to registration, students must take a Shop Math assessment in January.

Qualified candidates must be:

18 years or older and possess a high school diploma/GED/HiSET;

eligible to work in the U.S. by the completion of the training program;

work ready prior to taking the training program, and;

able to access a computer with a camera and high-speed internet capability (Zoom classes and simulation labs) and have access to email.

For more information or to register or about qualifications, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280.

About Central Maine Community College

Central Maine Community College provides quality, accessible college education and lifelong learning opportunities by offering career and technical education; education for transfer to the baccalaureate level; and services to support economic development and community vitality. www.cmcc.edu. CMCC is an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution and employer. For more information please visit www.cmcc.edu/eeoc or call the Office of Human Resources at (207) 755-5396.