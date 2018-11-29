Nonprofits can rent Lakeside Theater for free in 2019

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts has received a generous grant from the Morton-Kelly Charitable Trust to allow local, Rangeley-Region-based non-profit, charitable or civic organizations to host their events at the RFA Lakeside Theater at no cost.

The theater spaces include the Auditorium with seating for up to 181, the elegant Lobby and Flex Room with the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery’s exhibits for receptions, and the concession area with small kitchen. All public spaces in the theater are handicap accessible. Any local non-profit interested in taking advantage of this opportunity, please contact the RFA office at 207-864-5000 to schedule the date for your event as soon as possible.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of movies, concerts and events, visit rangeleyarts.org.