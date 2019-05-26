Nordica Homestead Museum opens on June 1

FARMINGTON - The Nordica Homestead Museum will be opening for the season Saturday, June 1. It contains beautifully displayed artifacts, including costumes and jewelry, from the life and career of the famous opera diva, Lillian Nordica, born in Farmington in 1857.

The museum is located at 116 Nordica Lane which is off the Holley Rd., two miles north of Farmington. Its hours of operation are 1 to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children. Call 778-2042 for more information.

The Nordica Memorial Association is also proud to announce that the winner of this year’s Nordica Scholarship is soprano Ida Santos, a student at University of Southern Maine. She will be performing in Nordica Auditorium on the UMF campus, as part the annual Nordica Day celebration on Aug. 17. Also performing will be Farmington native, Sally Swallow Maxwell.

For more information go to lilliannordica.com.