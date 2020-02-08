North Chesterville Extension Homemakers learns about spices and herbs

CHESTERVILLE - The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers met on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the Chesterville Town Office. President Sue Gill welcomed 11 members and eight guests.

Alison Haines presented a program involving a wide assortment of herbs and spices. Haines passed around several samples for people to see and smell while she spoke about the best way to store them. She stated they need to be in an air tight container and kept in a cool, dark place. They can actually last two years. She also explained what herbs or spices work best with different meats or vegetables. Aromatics can be used to make your house smell good as well as being used for cooking. She advised that you rub dry herbs in your hand before putting them in a recipe. This freshens the herb. She also suggested freezing fresh herbs that are leftover so they can be used again. She said the difference between ground spices or using seeds is a personal preference. It makes no difference in the recipe flavor. She brought a tea she had prepared which was passed around as she answered questions from the audience.

The business meeting followed. Several topics were shared.vThe Franklin County Extension Homemakers Facial Tissue Campaign realized 450 boxes which were divided. Each elementary school in Franklin County received about 37 boxes. The Franklin County Extension Homemakers Spring Meeting will be hosted by the Neighborhood group this year. It will be on May 16 at the Trinity Methodist Church. The theme is “Circle of Friends”. Each year, all six Extension groups choose a Rotary tree theme and make ornaments for it. This past year “Snowflakes and Stars” was chosen as the tree theme. It was auctioned for $350.00 for charity through the Rotary.

Members were asked to think of possible themes to bring to next month’s meeting. They will be taken to the Franklin County Extension Homemakers Advisory Board Meeting for consideration. A donation of $300 was approved as a donation to the Cheerleading Team.

Glenda Barker spoke about the upcoming Free Senior Citizen St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon. It will be held on Monday, March 16. The meal will be served at noon in the Chesterville Town Office. More information will be forthcoming.

Linda Gramlich spoke about the Bake Sale scheduled to coincide with voting at the Chesterville Town Office on Friday, March 20. It will begin at 2 p.m. and continue until the food runs out.

Several years ago Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon was voted to be adopted by the group. A request for leggings and sweatpants for boys and girls sizes 5, 6, and 7 has been made by the school. They also need children’s socks. Members will donate these items for the school. The group also voted to purchase four new tables for the Chesterville Town Office.

Linda Gramlich passed out the 2020 Membership List, Program Planning, Homemaker Chatter, the new Handbook, and Volunteer Recording Sheet. Officers for 2020 are: President-Susan Gill, Vice President-Josette Billian, Corresponding Secretary-Beckie Witham, Recording Secretary-Linda Gramlich, Treasurer-Sue Starrett, and Advisory Board Representative-Linda Gramlich

The next meeting will be on Tuesday, February 25. The time will be 6 p.m. to accommodate “Hot Foods to Share” which will actually be a pot luck supper. After eating, we will finalize the plans for the Free Senior Citizen St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon and Sue Starrett will lead us in making St. Patrick’s Day cards for the event. All meetings are free and the public is cordially invited to attend. FMI 778-3156. Please leave a message.