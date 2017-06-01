NorthStar employee receives Maine EMS Lifetime Achievement Award

FARMINGTON - During the recent Emergency Medical Services Week, the Maine EMS board presented NorthStar employee Carol Pillsbury with the Maine EMS Lifetime Achievement Award.

This award is conferred for extensive involvement with EMS in Maine for at least 10 years (in Pillsbury’s case 30 years), consistently performing above and beyond expectations in system development, patient care, service involvement, and community involvement.

Pillsbury was nominated by fellow colleague and paramedic, Cassandra Purington, who cited her outstanding contributions and abundant accolades to describe her mentor.

NorthStar EMS is the regional ambulance service operated by Franklin Memorial Hospital.