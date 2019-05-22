NorthStar providers recognized at banquet

FARMINGTON - During National EMS Week, NorthStar held its annual recognition and awards banquet on May 20 to honor its staff of emergency medical technicians. NorthStar is the ambulance service of Franklin Memorial Hospital and operates throughout the Greater Franklin County.

Earlier in the day, Cassandra Clark, a NorthStar paramedic and supervisor based in Farmington, was awarded the Maine EMS Merit Award by Maine EMS. Interim Director Jay Bradshaw recognized Clark’s confidence, initiative, and leadership attributes and contributions over a span of 10 years. Clark’s nomination stated that she was "an example of the enthusiastic and eager EMS provider who will be a leader of the evolving future EMS system in Maine."

This year’s theme for EMS Week was “EMS Strong: Beyond the Call” and this dedication was felt throughout the evening. After a series of presentations including a history of EMS in Franklin County, NorthStar Director Michael Senecal, briefly highlighted the accomplishments of the organization over the past 12 months and stated that of 68 employees, 48 have ten plus years of service which speaks to the excellent patient care and quality of the service.

Leading into the awards section of the program, recognition for “Beyond the Call” awards went to Wade Browne, Cassandra Clark, Steve Smith, Rod Koehn, Justin Hurlburt, Jared Stinson, and Carol (Pillsbury) Tibbetts.

“These awards are given for actions and performances that are a cut above the norm and all of these individuals are worthy of being EMT of the Year, but this year the award goes to Carol Tibbetts,” Senecal said.

The annual EMT of the Year award recognizes the one employee at NorthStar who best represents NorthStar’s mission of professionalism, excellent patient care, community service, and overall excellence.

On a daily basis working with 39 years of experience under her belt, Tibbetts shows her dedication and untiring support of NorthStar and the EMS profession. Senecal said: “I have never witnessed anyone with the passion for the profession quite like Carol’s. She coordinated this recognition event here tonight and she has taught most of the EMT courses in the area over the last three decades. She has served on the Maine EMS Board, and has received three Maine EMS awards: Governor’s Award for EMS Excellence, Merit Award, and Lifetime Achievement Award. Two years ago Carol suffered an injury while on duty that now prevents her from working in an ambulance, but that has not kept her down nor diminished her passion. Thank you Carol for all that you do.”