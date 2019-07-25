Nurse earns certification in emergency nursing

FARMINGTON - Nancy Chaney, RN, CEN, a registered nurse at Franklin Memorial Hospital has earned the certified emergency nurse credential from the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing.

She joins an elite group of emergency nurses who have demonstrated their advanced specialty knowledge, expertise, and clinical judgment in emergency nursing. Board certification validates specialty knowledge and expertise through a rigorous, national board exam.

Chaney received her associate’s degree in nursing from Central Maine Community College and is currently taking courses to attain her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She has worked at FMH for 18 years, with all but two years based in the emergency department.

Continuing education in the specialty is required to maintain board certification. Board certified emergency nurses have demonstrated the highest level of professionalism and commitment to excellence in patient care and are among the elite practitioners of emergency nursing.