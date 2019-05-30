Nurse practitioner joins Franklin Health Internal Medicine

FARMINGTON - Nurse practitioner Kaitlin Knapp, APRN-FNP, has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff as a provider at Franklin Health Internal Medicine. NPs evaluate patients, diagnose, write prescriptions, and guide their patients on maintaining healthy lifestyles.

Knapp completed her master’s degree in family medicine nurse practitioner studies, as well as her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Simmons College in Boston. She is a board-certified family nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Knapp most recently worked for Matrix Medical Network as clinical manager of the northeast region overseeing clinician practice and clinical compliance on mobile health clinics, in addition to providing direct patient care. She has more than six years of experience providing primary care for patients 16 and older.

Franklin Health Internal Medicine is located in the Franklin Health Medical Arts Center on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus. Knapp joins its team of providers: Stephen Goss, DO; Stacy Hershfeld, DO; Robert O’Reilly, DO; and Vanessa Smith, APRN-FNP.

For appointments call 778-4922.