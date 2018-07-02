Nurse practitioner joins Franklin Health Primary Care

FARMINGTON - Nurse practitioner Kristy Hilton, APRN, FNP-C, has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff as a provider at Franklin Health Primary Care.

Hilton received her master’s degree in family nurse practitioner studies from Walden University in Minneapolis. Prior to that she received an associate’s degree in nursing from Kennebec Valley Community College.

Hilton has provided nursing care in the Franklin Memorial Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and most recently provided nursing care in the ICU at VA Togus Medical Center in Augusta, Maine.

Franklin Health Primary Care (formerly Intown Medicine on Box Shop Hill) is located in the Mt. Blue Health Center, located on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus. She joins its team of providers: David Rice, MD; Deborah Burchfield, DNP, APRN, FNP-C; and David Huish, PA-C.

For appointments call 860-4090.