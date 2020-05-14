Nursing and direct care professionals awards presented

FARMINGTON - On May 8 after a week full of special activities in coordination with national nurses’ week, nursing leaders and peers recognized seven Franklin Memorial Hospital nursing and direct care professionals who demonstrate exceptional clinical practice and professionalism, through the organization’s 9th annual Nursing and Direct Care Professionals Excellence Awards.

Those recognized support the advancement of patient care by demonstrating MaineHealth’s core values of patient centered, respect, integrity, excellence, ownership, and innovation.

Five nurses were named as award recipients: Bonnie Gasper, RN, Franklin Health Farmington Family Practice, for innovation; Mary Sennett, RN, Med/Surgical Unit, for patient centered; Pamela Hadley, RN, Infection Prevention, for integrity; Deb Brinkman, RN, Maternal & Child Health, for excellence; and Jaime Roberts, RN, Operating Room, for ownership; while Ashley Noyes, ambulatory and cupid credentialed trainer, for innovation; and Hannah Cousins, CNA, for patient centered; were named recipients of the direct care professional awards.

“These nurses and direct care professionals have demonstrated exceptional nursing, clinical practice and professionalism while demonstrating our core values,” said Rebecca Wood, chief nursing officer. “The awards we presented recognize all of these outstanding individuals and their outstanding commitment to promoting optimal patient outcomes and a healthy work environment.”

Jennifer Stevens, education program coordinator, and Darren Roundy, PT, Physical Rehab; were declared honorary nurses for the immeasurable support they both give unselfishly to nursing staff.

.

Franklin Memorial Hospital is a part of the MaineHealth family, the largest health system in northern New England.