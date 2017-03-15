Oakdale Country Club offering reduced price for new members

MEXICO - Members of golf courses looking for something different this season should consider checking out the Oakdale Country Club.

Established in 1923, the club is located in the western mountains of Maine, with rolling hills offering scenic views and numerous challenges for golfers of every level. Its membership takes pride in the nine-hole course and welcomes the public to enjoy a round.

The club is offering a onetime Individual Membership for $500 or a Couples/Domestic Partner Membership for $750 for the 2017 season. Interested golfers can download the membership form from Oakdale's website and indicate "First time membership from another club."

Golfers becoming an Oakdale member an adult Individual or Couples/Domestic Partner Membership for the first time can receive a $150 golf cart value to use anytime during the 2017 season. Those interested in the offer should indicate "first time ever member" on their membership forms.