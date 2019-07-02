Occupational therapist achieves certification in hand therapy

FARMINGTON - Susan Loughrey, director of physical rehab services and sports medicine at Franklin Memorial Hospital, is pleased to announce that Jessaka Nichols, MSOT/L, CHT, has achieved specialty certification in hand therapy by the Hand Therapy Certification Commission. She joins just 24 other therapists in the state of Maine who have achieved CHT status.

Specialty certification in hand therapy recognizes therapists with advanced clinical knowledge, experience, and skills in the practice of hand and upper extremity rehabilitation. To become certified therapists must meet the rigorous standards required of Certified Hand Therapists, including three years of practice experience with 4,000 hours or more in direct practice of upper extremity treatment and successful completion of a comprehensive test of advanced clinical skills and theory in upper extremity rehabilitation.

Nichols received her master’s degree in occupational therapy from the University of New England. She has worked at Franklin Memorial Hospital in the Occupational Therapy department for five years.

Besides providing patient care, Nichols also supervises all upper extremity evaluations and treatments in the hospital’s outpatient occupational therapy setting. The full outpatient orthopedic team works with a variety of upper extremity injuries including but not limited to musculoskeletal injuries, tendonitis, fractures, nerve injuries, wound and scars, arthritis, and post-surgical conditions.

A referral from a provider is needed for appointments. Call 779-2620 for appointments.