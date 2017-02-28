On Saturday: The Free Store’s grand opening, benefit breakfast & supper

JAY - A grand opening for The Free Store, a community clothing recycling program housed at the St. Rose Parish Hall, is set for Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Free Store will provide access to recycled free clothing on the third floor od the parish Hall. Please enter using the glass doors on the second floor from the rear parking lot.

Saturday's grand opening schedule of events:

Events at St. Rose:

9 a.m. to noon: Free Store is open for business! 3rd Floor – St. Rose Parish Hall.

9 a.m. : St. Rose Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast – 1st Floor – St Rose Parish Hall - cost $5. Breakfast vouchers will be available for Free Store guests. Come celebrate the opening of the Free Store and start your day with some pancakes!

Event at Knights of Columbus Hall

4:30 – 6 p.m. : St. Rose Knights of Columbus Benefit Spaghetti Supper

Cost - $6 per person. Proceeds benefit the Food Pantry and the Free Store.

Every Saturday: Free Store Hours: Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon

Beginning March 4th, the Free Store will be “open for business” each Saturday from 9am to noon providing recycled free used clothing. Donations will be also be accepted at this time as well!