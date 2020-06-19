Online market opened by Rolling Fatties

KINGFIELD - Local food creating a buzz has been Rolling Fatties' mission since their early food truck days. Now a restaurant, bar and curated online farmer’s market at RollingFatties.com, Fatty friends can stock their stomachs, pantries, fridges, and coolers with the kindest Maine grown goods and prepared foods.

Along with staples like Emery Farm potatoes and Maine Grains cornmeal, farro, and flour, you can find fresh greens from Dig Deep Farm, chicken from Common Wealth Poultry, Heiwa Tofu, and award-winning cheese from Crooked Face Creamery. The Fatty Food Market selection grows every week. More potent than your average farmer’s market, the RollingFatties.com shop also includes Maine crafted beer, wine, cider, mead, and kombucha. Friends can order Fatties and bowls to go with groceries and drinks, conveniently available for porch pick-up at 268 Main Street in Kingfield every Friday and Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

Husband wife team Rob and Polly Mac have missed welcoming friends to the sweet town of Kingfield.

“Our Fatty community isn’t just our local regulars, but everyone who appreciates the beautiful Carrabassett River Valley and the amazing goods Maine has to offer," they said. "With the Fatty Food Market we can highlight our favorite food producers, and help connect farmers with their neighbors. Did we mention how good the Moorit Hill mushrooms are? Worth the trip from wherever you are.”

What are your go-to Maine goods? Let the Macs know at RollingFatties.com/mainegoods for possible additions to the Fatty Food Market. Eat well, friends. Fresh food just tastes better, and the best food is in ME!

Rolling Fatties is a restaurant, bar, online market and occasional food truck featuring locally grown foods in the form of a Fatty (#fattiesareburritos,) and also packed in bowls. Rolling Fatties operates with a passion for spreading health and happiness by serving food crafted with care by friends and neighbors. The restaurant is located at 268 Main Street in Kingfield. The market is at RollingFatties.com. Please place orders online for porch pick-up on Main Street. Dine-out coming soon!