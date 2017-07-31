Online self-employment workshop offered by New Ventures Maine

LEWISTON - Have you always wondered about starting your own business but you are not sure how to start?

New Ventures Maine is offering an online, one hour, tuition free workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This one-session workshop will help you decide if self-employment is the right choice for you. The class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, the steps needed for start-up, the major elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help you succeed. The workshop will be led by Jenn Dobransky, Microenterprise Specialist for the Midcoast Region of New Ventures Maine. For more information about this class please contact Jenn Dobransky at jenn.dobransky@maine.edu or call her at (207) 386-1664.

The workshop is open to adults in Maine that are interested in starting a small business. Registration is required in advance to attend this workshop. Please register online at bit.ly/classesnvme

A statewide organization serving all sixteen Maine counties, New Ventures Maine offers skills development and support in the areas of career planning, entrepreneurship and financial management.

For more information on our programs, classes, and resources please visit newventuresmaine.org or call 1-800-442-2092 to find the center closest to you.